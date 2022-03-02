Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
The western Ukrainian city of Lviv, a base for war preparations, is on edge
Published March 2, 2022 at 5:18 AM MST
Russia's military accelerated its advance on Ukraine with troops positioned to try to surround Kyiv, Kharkiv and other major cities. Russian troops and bombardments have not yet arrived in Lviv.
