Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Why airlines aim to train more women and people of color to become pilots
Published March 2, 2022 at 3:08 AM MST
Commercial airline pilots are overwhelmingly white and male. Amid a need for pilots, the industry is stepping up efforts to recruit more women and people of color to become pilots.
Copyright 2022 NPR
David Schaper is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, based in Chicago, primarily covering transportation and infrastructure, as well as breaking news in Chicago and the Midwest.