Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
New Supreme Court ruling could make it harder to expose secret government misconduct
Published March 3, 2022 at 2:58 PM MST
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the federal government can shield former government contractors from testifying about the torture of a post-9/11 detainee.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.