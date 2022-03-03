Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
News brief: Russian military strategy, Jan. 6 panel, post pandemic plan
Published March 3, 2022 at 3:04 AM MST
A review of Russia's strategy in Ukraine. The Jan. 6 panel says it has evidence Trump broke laws trying to overturn the election. As COVID eases, Biden has a plan to get things back to normal.
Copyright 2022 NPR
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.