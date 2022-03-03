Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Pressure is on to wrap up Iran nuclear deal talks
Published March 3, 2022 at 2:39 PM MST
Talks over the Iran nuclear deal seem to be coming to a head — either with an agreement or without one. The aim is to bring the U.S. and Iran into compliance with the agreement Trump pulled out of.
