Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Residents of Ukrainian cities describe life under bombardment
Published March 3, 2022 at 2:25 PM MST
As the fighting in Ukraine enters a second week, Russian and Ukrainian forces are still battling over control of strategic cities.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.