© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Residents of Ukrainian cities describe life under bombardment

By Lauren Frayer
Published March 3, 2022 at 2:25 PM MST

As the fighting in Ukraine enters a second week, Russian and Ukrainian forces are still battling over control of strategic cities.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.
See stories by Lauren Frayer