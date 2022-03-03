Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Russia is making territorial advances in its invasion of Ukraine
Published March 3, 2022 at 3:04 AM MST
The advances are happening most notably in the south of the country, where Russian troops have entered the Black Sea port of Kherson. It's not yet clear if the city has fallen.
