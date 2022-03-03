Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Russian forces have captured the southern Ukrainian port city of Kherson
Published March 3, 2022 at 5:16 AM MST
It's the first city that's fallen since Russian forces invaded a little over a week ago. But they seem to be stalled north of the capital Kyiv, where Ukrainian forces and volunteers are resisting.
