A son takes the stand against his father in the first trial related to Jan. 6 riot
Published March 4, 2022 at 3:13 AM MST
The trial of accused Capitol rioter Guy Reffitt continued Thursday with intense video from Jan. 6, and testimony from his son, Jackson, who turned his father in to the FBI.
