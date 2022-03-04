© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Power plant attack and civilian casualties: The latest on the fight in Ukraine

By Greg Myre
Published March 4, 2022 at 2:33 PM MST

The Pentagon says it has no reason to doubt Russia's claim that it's in control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as the invasion of Ukraine continues. There is no sign of radioactive leakage.

Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
