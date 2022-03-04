Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Power plant attack and civilian casualties: The latest on the fight in Ukraine
Published March 4, 2022 at 2:33 PM MST
The Pentagon says it has no reason to doubt Russia's claim that it's in control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as the invasion of Ukraine continues. There is no sign of radioactive leakage.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.