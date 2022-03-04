© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Russia has launched hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks on Ukrainian cities

A Martínez,
Tim Mak
Published March 4, 2022

The firepower has helped Russia make significant gains in the southern region of Ukraine, including capturing the city of Kherson. But it's advance on the capital of Kyiv has stalled.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Tim Mak
Tim Mak is NPR's Washington Investigative Correspondent, focused on political enterprise journalism.
