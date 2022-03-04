Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Russia has launched hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks on Ukrainian cities
Published March 4, 2022 at 5:20 AM MST
The firepower has helped Russia make significant gains in the southern region of Ukraine, including capturing the city of Kherson. But it's advance on the capital of Kyiv has stalled.
