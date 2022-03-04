Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
The February employment report is expected to show solid job gains
Published March 4, 2022 at 3:13 AM MST
The Labor Department will report on job growth in February. The job market has bounced back strongly from the depths of the pandemic, but some employers still struggle to find available workers.
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.