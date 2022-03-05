© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Saturday sports: Russia and Belarus banned from Paralympics; Coach K's last game

By Tom Goldman
Published March 5, 2022 at 7:03 AM MST

Russia and Belarus have been kicked out of the Winter Paralympic Games, and MLB players are pushing for better pay in contract negotiations with owners.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tom Goldman
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Tom Goldman