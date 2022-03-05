Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its 10th day
Published March 5, 2022 at 6:00 AM MST
An attempted ceasefire in southern Ukraine was intended to allow for the evacuation of two cities. But Russian forces resumed their bombardment before all civilians could get out.
