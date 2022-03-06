Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
In 'Great Freedom,' a man is freed from the Nazis, and re-imprisoned for being gay
Published March 6, 2022 at 5:59 AM MST
Adrian Florido speaks with actor Franz Rogowski about the movie "Great Freedom," where a German man is imprisoned for being gay.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.