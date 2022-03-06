Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Miami-based musician riela's new EP 'Llorar y Perrear' is a big 2022 mood
Published March 6, 2022 at 6:33 AM MST
Adrian Florido speaks to Miami-based musician riela about her new EP, "Llorar y Perrear," which translates to "crying and twerking."
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.