Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Russia has reasserted state control over the country's major media companies
Published March 7, 2022 at 3:01 AM MST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a measure criminalizing reporting that contradicts the government's version of events.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.