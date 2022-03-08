Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Remembering photojournalist in Uganda, Sumy Sadurni
Published March 8, 2022 at 2:21 PM MST
Sumy Sadurni was a Spanish-Mexican freelance photojournalist based in Kampala, Uganda. The 32-year-old was known for her evocative work across the region. She died in a car accident on Monday.
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.