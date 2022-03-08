© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Remembering photojournalist in Uganda, Sumy Sadurni

By Eyder Peralta
Published March 8, 2022 at 2:21 PM MST

Sumy Sadurni was a Spanish-Mexican freelance photojournalist based in Kampala, Uganda. The 32-year-old was known for her evocative work across the region. She died in a car accident on Monday.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
