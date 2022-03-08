© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Russia's seizure of nuclear power plant raises international concerns

By Tim Mak
Published March 8, 2022 at 3:08 AM MST

Russian forces have seized a Ukraine nuclear power plant and are advancing on a second, about 75 miles north of the city of Mykolaiv — raising concerns about nuclear safety.

Tim Mak
Tim Mak is NPR's Washington Investigative Correspondent, focused on political enterprise journalism.
