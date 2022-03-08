Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Russia's seizure of nuclear power plant raises international concerns
Published March 8, 2022 at 3:08 AM MST
Russian forces have seized a Ukraine nuclear power plant and are advancing on a second, about 75 miles north of the city of Mykolaiv — raising concerns about nuclear safety.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Tim Mak is NPR's Washington Investigative Correspondent, focused on political enterprise journalism.