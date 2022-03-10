Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
News brief: Mariupol hospital, election officials quit, kids' vaccinations lag
Published March 10, 2022 at 3:08 AM MST
A maternity hospital in Ukraine was hit with direct strike. A survey takes the pulse of the professionals responsible for voting in America. Kids under 5 still aren't eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
