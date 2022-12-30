© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
89.1 KVMT transmitter is down. Due to weather and technical difficulties. The 89.1 signal may be down for the next few days.
We are working on getting a crew to the transmitter site to resolve the issue. You can stream online here at KVNF.org.
We apologize for the inconvenience and are doing everything we can to get back on the air.

Brazil rings in the new year with a new president

By Carrie Kahn
Published December 30, 2022 at 3:08 AM MST

The inauguration of leftist Luis Inacio Lula da Silva happens Jan. 1. The former president's victory marks a sharp shift in Brazil's political trajectory.

Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
