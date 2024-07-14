© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Sunday Puzzle: A playful 'P' syllable challenge

By Will Shortz
Published July 14, 2024 at 6:00 AM MDT
On-air challenge: Every answer today is a two-syllable word, in which each syllable starts with the letter 'P.'

Ex. Father  -->  PAPA

  1. Partner of salt
  2. Center of the eye
  3. Human beings
  4. Relating to Vatican affairs
  5. Shade akin to lavender
  6. Minister's spot when delivering a sermon
  7. Baby dog
  8. Flower that's the source of opium
  9. Dismiss as unimportant (hyph.)
  10. Something to write on
  11. Very poor person
  12. Dote on, as a child
  13. Slang for the "eye"
  14. Intention
  15. Intelligent sea creature
  16. Low grasslands of South America
  17. Affecting a sense of self-importance
  18. Necessity for traveling abroad
  19. One means of completing online purchases
  20. Something waved by a cheerleader


Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Dan Pitt, of Palo Alto, Calif. Think of something in two words (7,5) that you might take camping. The phrase has seven consonants, which are all different and appear in alphabetical order through the phrase. What camping item is this?

Challenge answer: Tallahassee --> A seashell

Winner: Leslea Smith of Hillsboro, Oregon

This week's challenge: This weekend I'm at the 184th convention of the National Puzzlers' League, in Dallas. It's a four-day event of word puzzles and games shared with about 160 fellow enthusiasts. One of these is Sandy Weisz, of Chicago, who sent me this puzzle: Think of a famous actor and a famous actress who co-starred in a classic movie of the past. The actress's first name, when reversed, and the actor’s last name, spelled forward, are similar romantic gifts. Who are these film stars?

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
