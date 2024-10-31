Leaf peeper visits can impact the demand of search and rescue calls

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

So A Martínez, it's a beautiful time...

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Yeah.

INSKEEP: ...To be running around the East Coast. I went running this week. The leaves are still just beautiful in Rock Creek Park here in Washington, D.C.

MARTÍNEZ: Beautiful - I can imagine. I've always liked hearing all these stories about how the leaves change on the East Coast. We don't have that here in Los Angeles, Steve. All we do is just win World Series here in LA.

INSKEEP: (Laughter) Ouch. Ouch.

MARTÍNEZ: I don't know what you're talking about.

INSKEEP: That's not fair. So anyway, we're here to talk about leaves, not baseball. Some states are famous for their leaves.

KEVIN JORDAN: This year in New Hampshire, the colors have been spectacular.

INSKEEP: Col. Kevin Jordan is with New Hampshire's fish and wildlife department. New Hampshire has some stunning foliage, especially around Echo Lake State Park in the White Mountains, and that view brings visitors known as leaf peepers.

JORDAN: If you've never seen the color, it is well worth the ride from anywhere. It's beautiful. And this fall was absolutely gorgeous.

MARTÍNEZ: Ooh, I want to be a leaf peeper.

INSKEEP: (Laughter) OK. That's good. But be careful.

MARTÍNEZ: (Laughter).

INSKEEP: There's a possible side effect.

JORDAN: During the fall, especially around foliage season, we see a great impact on search and rescue calls.

MARTÍNEZ: So they're so into being leaf peepers, they get lost.

INSKEEP: (Laughter) Well, I think it's just that sometimes people are not prepared to hike.

MARTÍNEZ: Oh, yeah. Yeah.

JORDAN: They get caught out after dark, and after dark on the White Mountains without a light is, quite frankly, terrifying. And in some scenarios, it's dangerous.

MARTÍNEZ: All right. So what should people do then?

INSKEEP: Well, for one thing, do not rely on your cellphone as a flashlight or a map.

JORDAN: Our typical call for help - they're down to 1- or 2% of their battery but still halfway up the mountain.

INSKEEP: So get a device that doesn't have a battery - a physical map, a compass - especially a flashlight.

JORDAN: If you're out after dark, it can save your life.

I guess the flashlight has a battery, but, you know, something that lasts anyway.

