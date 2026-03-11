KVNF's Spring Drive kicks off Wednesday, March 11th — and we’re already off to a great start.

Tune in all week as our DJs spin lively sets, listeners share their stories, and members are recognized on-air.

The KVNF community is a vibrant ecosystem of listeners who believe in locally curated music, news, and storytelling. We couldn’t do it without you. Please help keep community radio thriving with a donation.

Throughout the drive we’ll also feature special thank-you gifts, including gift certificates, weekend getaways, festival tickets, and more.

Click here to see generour items donated by our cherished local businesses!

A big thank-you to everyone who has already donated—we appreciate you.

KVNF Thank-You Gifts Available

$70 — Two-Tone Ballcap or Local-Designed Bandanna

$150 — Bamboo Unisex Sun Shirt

$250 — The Outdoor Set — get all three!

CLICK HERE TO MAKE A DONATION!