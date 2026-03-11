© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
Spring Drive Kicks off

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published March 11, 2026 at 9:33 AM MDT

KVNF's Spring Drive kicks off Wednesday, March 11th — and we’re already off to a great start.

Tune in all week as our DJs spin lively sets, listeners share their stories, and members are recognized on-air.

The KVNF community is a vibrant ecosystem of listeners who believe in locally curated music, news, and storytelling. We couldn’t do it without you. Please help keep community radio thriving with a donation.

Throughout the drive we’ll also feature special thank-you gifts, including gift certificates, weekend getaways, festival tickets, and more.

Click here to see generour items donated by our cherished local businesses!

A big thank-you to everyone who has already donated—we appreciate you.

KVNF Thank-You Gifts Available

  • $70 — Two-Tone Ballcap or Local-Designed Bandanna
  • $150 — Bamboo Unisex Sun Shirt
  • $250 — The Outdoor Set — get all three!

CLICK HERE TO MAKE A DONATION!