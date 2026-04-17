National Alcohol Awareness Month highlights progress and challenges in battle against alcohol misuse in the Mountain West

April is National Alcohol Awareness month. 2026 data shows improvement in some areas and escalating numbers in others, according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that fatalities are slightly down nationally - and in the Mountain West. New Mexico, Idaho and Utah had the lowest number of alcohol-related vehicle deaths.

But alcohol remains a pervasive factor. In Arizona, Colorado and Nevada, about 30 percent of vehicle deaths involved alcohol.

Rebecca Neudecker is the section manager of the New Mexico Department of Health Office of Alcohol Misuse Prevention. She said more than one drink of alcohol puts most people beyond the legal limits for driving safely.

“Generally, five ounces of wine is a standard drink, 1.5 ounces of hard alcohol, like, you know, rum, gin, that kind of thing, and 12 ounces of 5% beer,” Neudecker said.

The recommended amounts of alcohol are different for men and women, Neudecker said.

“There are guidelines around what is considered moderate drinking, and that's one or less drinks a day for women, or two or less for men, of those standard drinks,” she said. “And there is no moderate amount for underage people to undertake. And, of course it is never acceptable for pregnant women or underage children to consume alcohol.”

Alcohol use in tribal nations

Native Americans need treatment for alcohol use at roughly double the rate of all Americans. And access to treatment remains a challenge.

In response, tribal nations are taking on greater roles in alcohol abuse programs. These include culturally focused programming and tribal action plans for adults and youth.

The report shows higher rates of binge drinking and liver disease than in recent years. In Indigenous communities, alcohol-induced deaths occur at five times the U.S. rate.

“We do have a focus on working with tribal nations in the state [New Mexico] and tribal populations, because there's a health disparity there,” Neudecker said.

Neudecker said her office holds an annual Gathering of Native Americans, where research and community solutions are presented. This year’s meeting is scheduled for June 1 at the Inn of the Mountain Gods in Ruidoso.

Alcohol use in the United States

About 27.1 million Americans are affected by Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). Of that number,58.8% are men, 38.38% are women, and youth under the age of 18 make up 2.78% of those affected.

It is estimated that 178,307 Americans die from the effects of alcohol annually. The most notable diseases caused by alcohol misuse include heart and liver disease, alcohol poisoning, and other comorbidities.

The National Institute of Health research indicates 1 in 4 U.S. children (nearly 19 million) live with a parent with a substance use disorder (SUD), which includes AUD.

STATE FATALITIES Jan-Sept

2025 PERCENTAGE CHANGE FATALITY RATE Per 100 AZ 837 -8.0% 1.43 CO 505 -5.3% 1.20 ID 198 +11.2% 1.26 NV 287 -4.7% 1.32 NM 305 -9.2% 1.11 UT 201 -5.2% .73 WY 97 +26% 1.30

Source: https://crashstats.nhtsa.dot.gov/Api/Public/ViewPublication/813800