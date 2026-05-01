New Releases: March - April 2026

DIGITAL SINGLES

ARTIST TITLE GENRE LABEL

Bella Litsa Angelica Alternative/Indie Records Man, Records

Bella Litsa Passion Plug (Radio Edit) Alternative/Indie Records Man, Records

Bleachers you and forever (CLEAN) Alternative/Indie Dirty Hit

Erin LeCount MACHINE GHOST Alternative/Indie Good As Gold Records

Garden City Movement I Can Be Your Salvation Alternative/Indie Anova Music

Genesis Owusu STAMPEDE (Clean) Alternative/Indie OURNESS PTY LTD

Lykke Li Knife In The Heart Alternative/Indie Neon Gold

Satya Project 10 Alternative/Indie Checker Print Records

Miss Grit Stranger (Clean) Alternative/Indie; Electronic Mute

Ed O'Brien Blue Morpho (Time Edit) Alternative/Indie; Experimental; Rock; Electronic Transgressive Records

Pearl & the Oysters Wide Awake Alternative/Indie; Indie; Rock Stones Throw Records

Kelsey Lu Running to Pain Alternative/Indie; R&B; Electronic; Experimental Dirty Hit

Metric Victim of Luck (Radio Edit) Alternative/Indie; Rock; Alternative Metric / Thirty Tigers

Dori Valentine Junebug Alternative/Indie; Singer/Songwriter PULSE / Concord

Tori Amos Shush Alternative/Indie; Singer/Songwriter; Experimental Fontana

Buffalo Traffic Jam Fool's Gold Americana Arista

Calder Allen Fault Lines Americana Calder Allen

Daniel Donato Sunshine in the Rain Americana Retrace

Drivin' N Cryin' Dead End Road Americana Drivin N Cryin

Garrett Boys Back Home (feat. Steve Earle) Americana Pond Ridge

Railroad Earth Keep Your Eyes Open Americana Ineffable

Sophie Gault Merlot Dodge Dart Americana Torrez Music Group

The Waymores No Good Americana Keystone Artist Connect

Tim Easton Don't Let Your Mind Grow Dark Americana Tim Easton

Michaela Anne These Are the Days Americana; Country; Folk; Singer/Songwriter Georgia June

The Two Tracks Mexico by Friday Americana; Folk; Country The Two Tracks

Chris St. John So Much Americana; Singer-songwriter Halo

Presley Haile Just Drivin’ Americana; Singer/Songwriter; Country Columbia

Dailey & Vincent Ruby Bluegrass BMG

Jason Carter & Michael Cleveland Lets Sing Our Song (feat John Cowan) Bluegrass Fiddleman

Red Camel Collective Finding Your Way Home Bluegrass Pinecastle

Tony Rice Banks of the Ohio Bluegrass Rounder

Wyatt Ellis West Dakota Rose Bluegrass Knee High

Jim Lauderdale Little Bitty Diamonds (feat The Po' Ramblin' Boys) Bluegrass; Country Sky Crunch

Renée Fleming & Béla Fleck In the Pines (feat. Dolly Parton) Bluegrass; Country Thirty Tigers

Steep Canyon Rangers Rumble Strips Bluegrass; Country Yep Roc

Renée Fleming & Béla Fleck My Epitaph (feat. Aoife O'Donovan) Bluegrass; Folk; Americana Thirty Tigers

Renée Fleming with Béla Fleck In the Pines Bluegrass; Folk; Americana Thirty Tigers

Tanasi Mahalla/Let’s Hold On Bluegrass; Folk; World Tanasi

Eric Bibb Didn't I Keep Runnin' Blues Repute Records

Joanne Shaw Taylor Hell or High Water Blues Journeyman

Spencer Mackenzie Empty Chairs Blues Gypsy Soul Records

Taj Mahal & the Phantom Blues Band Time Blues; R&B; Americana Thirty Tigers

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Deja Voodoo Blues; Rock Ram / Thirty Tigers

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Deja Voodoo (Radio Edit) Blues; Rock Ram / Thirty Tigers

Andy Thomas Highway Junkie Country Andy Thomas

Bella White Dream Song Country Rounder

Benjamin Tod Vengeance and Grace Country Thirty Tigers

Brennen Leigh The Traveling Kind Country Signature Sounds

Caroline Purr Kiss You Like This Country Caroline Purr

Charley Crockett Kentucky Too Long Country Island; Lone Star Rider

Chicago Farmer Great River Road Country LoHi

David Huckfelt Chief Seattle's Dream Country Don Giovanni

Hayes Carll If We Don't Try (Feat.Ashley Mcbryde) Country June 87 Recordings

Jobi Riccio Love of the Song Country Yep Roc

Johnny Blue Skies Situation Country High Top Mountain Records

Kacey Musgraves Dry Spell Country Lost Highway

Leah Blevins Diggin' in the Coal Country Easy Eye Sound

Levi Foster Fat Elvis Country Banner

Margo Price Rita Ballou Country Margo Price

Milan Miller Never Cross a Crow Country Melton & Miller Music

Natalie Del Carmen June, You're on My Mind Country Torrez Music Group

Poi Rogers Gil Carter Country Poi Rogers

Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers Agua Caliente Country EmmaJava Recordings

Ruston Kelly Waiting to Love You Country Rounder

Ryan Bingham Ballad Of The Texas Gentlemen Country Thirty Tigers

Stephen Flatt Only Ones on the Floor Country Stephen Flatt

Taylor Hunnicutt & John Moreland Did We Forget About Love Country Soundly

The Waymores Cowboy Country Keystone Artist Connect

William Clark Green Stubborn and Remains Country Bill Grease

Willie Nelson Dream Chaser Country Legacy

Monte Warden and the Wagoneers Doghouse Flowers Country; Americana Monte Warden and the Wagoneers

Ed Snodderly When Doc Watson Come To Johnson City (feat. Tim O'Brien) Country; Bluegrass Singular/Gokuhi

Rachel Brooke The Real Pretender Country; Honky-tonk Mal

Monte Warden and The Wagoneers Doghouse Flowers Country; Rock; Americana Monte Warden and The Wagoneers

Yarn Good Things Country; Rock; Americana Ardsley

Brennan Wedl Six O'Clock News Country; Rock; Indie Anti-

Thomas Csorba The Big Time Country; Singer/Songwriter Turtlebox / Missing Piece

Caleb Caudle Slow Growth Country; Singer/Songwriter; Americana Handplow / Soundly

Apparat Hum of Maybe Electronic Mute

Cannons Starlight Electronic Columbia

DJ Seinfeld Everything U Electronic Ninja Tune

DJ Seinfeld Of Joy (feat. ARY) Electronic Ninja Tune

DJ Seinfeld Plush Electronic Ninja Tune

DJ Seinfeld Plush (Radio Edit) Electronic Ninja Tune

DJ Seinfeld The Right (feat. Confidence Man) (Radio Mix) Electronic Ninja Tune

DJ Seinfeld The Right (feat. Confidence Man) (Extended Mix) Electronic Ninja Tune

DJ Seinfeld U Can't Come Home (feat. TS Graye) [CLEAN] Electronic Ninja Tune

DJ Seinfeld U Can't Come Home (Dirty) Electronic Ninja Tune

Gelli Haha Klouds Will Carry Me to Sleep Electronic; Alternative/Indie Innovative Leisure

Devon Parkin Gutterball Electronic; Alternative/Indie; Experimental Mysterybox Records

KÁRYYN End to Knowing You (CLEAN) Electronic; Alternative/Indie; Pop Mute

Angèle What You Want (feat. Justice) Electronic; Alternative/Indie; Rock Angèle VL Records

Disclosure The Sun Comes up Tremendous Electronic; Dance Disorder / Capitol

Disclosure The Sun Comes up Tremendous (Extended Mix) Electronic; Dance Disorder / Capitol

Tiga HOT WIFE Electronic; Dance Secret City Records

Peter Matson Alien (Phenomenal Handclap Band Remix) Electronic; Dance; Disco Bastard Jazz

Peter Matson Alien (Phenomenal Handclap Band Remix) - Radio Edit Electronic; Dance; Disco Bastard Jazz

Peter Matson Alien Electronic; Dance; Disco Bastard Jazz

Shub Eye of the Storm (feat. Natasha Fisher) Electronic; Hip-Hop Shub Music

Shub Legacy (feat. DJ Paul & Nova Rx) [CLEAN] Electronic; Hip-Hop Shub Music

John Summit WITH ME (Extended Mix) [Experts Only - Darkroom] Electronic; House Experts Only; Darkroom Records

John Summit WITH ME (Original Mix) [Experts Only - Darkroom] Electronic; House Experts Only; Darkroom Records

nimino Beside of Me (feat. Maverick Sabre) Electronic; House; Dance Counter

nimino Beside of Me (feat. Maverick Sabre) (Club Edit) Electronic; House; Dance Counter

nimino Better (feat. Manta) Electronic; House; Dance Counter

nimino Orla Electronic; House; Dance Counter

nimino Orla (Radio Edit) Electronic; House; Dance Counter

nimino Rest Easy Electronic; House; Dance Counter

nimino Rest Easy (Radio Edit) Electronic; House; Dance Counter

sportscar So Hot Electronic; House; Dance sportscar / Ineffable

Lewis OfMan Show Business (Original Mix) [Profil de Face] Electronic; Pop; World Profil de Face Records

Lewis OfMan Electronicity (Original Mix) [Profil de Face] Electronic; Pop; World Profil de Face Records

Lewis OfMan Siesta Freestyle (Original Mix) [Profil de Face] Electronic; Pop; World Profil de Face Records

Alewya City of Symbols (feat. eejebee) Electronic; Soul; R&B; World Because London

Alewya Eshi Electronic; Soul; R&B; World Because London

Alewya Night Drive (feat. Dagmawit Ameha) Electronic; Soul; R&B; World Because London

Maajo Ndékété (Acid Dub Mix) Electronic; World Wonderwheel Recordings

Maajo Water of Life Dance (Spiritual Mix) Electronic; World Wonderwheel Recordings

TIKHET trouble is a state of mind (feat. Malva) Electronic; World; Alternative/Indie Eskapaden

Andi Jane Fly Away Folk Nash Nouveau

Cat Clyde Another Time Folk Concord Records

Goodnight Moonshine Somebody's Child Folk Eben Pariser

Gregory Alan Isakov & Sylvan Esso Fade Into You Folk Suitcase Town Music

Hiss Golden Messenger In the Middle of It Folk Chrysalis

John Vincent III Walking Through the Water Folk Blue June

José González Against the Dying of the Light Folk Mute

José González A Perfect Storm Folk Mute

Margo Price Rita Ballou Folk Margo Price

The Milk Carton Kids A Friend Like You Folk Far Cry / Thirty Tigers

Mumford & Sons Here Folk; Alternative; Rock Glassnote

Big Harp I Got an Itch Folk; Americana Saddle Creek

Breakfield Darker Out Tonight Folk; Americana Rounder

Breakfield Pull Some Strings Folk; Americana Rounder

Crow and Gazelle Fall How It Will Folk; Americana Crow and Gazelle

Crow and Gazelle Fall How It Will Folk; Americana Crow and Gazelle

Crys Matthews Last Night I Had the Strangest Dream Folk; Americana Shamus

Crys Matthews Citizen Folk; Americana Shamus

Eilen Jewell Deportee Folk; Americana Signature Sounds

I'm With Her Ain't That Fine Folk; Americana Rounder

I'm With Her Rhododendron Folk; Americana Rounder

The Brudi Brothers Dark and Stormy Folk; Americana Fat and Sassy

Sweet Megg Come on up to the House Folk; Americana; Jazz Sweet Megg

Owen Temple Turquoise Blue Folk; Americana; Singer-songwriter El Toro

Jesse Lynn Madera Woke up in L.A. Folk; Country; Americana Big Fat Dress

Steven Keene How Much Blood's in a Barrel Folk; Rock; Americana ZYX

Fruit Bats The Landfill Folk; Rock; Indie Merge

Kindred Valley Gone Folk; Rock; Indie Kindred Valley / Thirty Tigers

Matt the Electrician Like Love Folk; Singer-songwriter; Americana Matthew Sever

Matt the Electrician The Ballad of Marco Scutaro (feat. Nick Offerman) Folk; Singer-songwriter; Americana Matthew Sever

Alela Diane California Folk; Singer/Songwriter Fluff & Gravy

Alela Diane In My Own Time Folk; Singer/Songwriter Fluff & Gravy

Mary Gauthier Soldier of Fortune Folk; Singer/Songwriter Mary Gauthier

Paul Schalda Can You See Yourself With Me (Silver Skylarks Remix) Funk Skylark Soul

The Architect Forced in Light Hip-Hop Unflexed Gems

Brother Ali Another Country (CLEAN) Hip-Hop; Lo-Fi; Rap Travelers Media

Brother Ali Another Country (Instrumental) Hip-Hop; Lo-Fi; Rap Travelers Media

Denzel Curry & The Scythe LIT EFFECT (feat. Bktherula, LAZER DIM 700) (CLEAN) Hip-Hop; Rap Loma Vista Recordings

Denzel Curry & The Scythe THE SCYTHE (feat. TiaCorine, A$AP Ferg) (CLEAN) Hip-Hop; Rap Loma Vista Recordings

Prof Big Dog (feat. That Mexican OT & 2 Chainz) (Clean) Hip-Hop; Rap Stophouse Music Group

Prof Big Dog (feat. That Mexican OT & 2 Chainz) (Clean Mixshow Edit) Hip-Hop; Rap Stophouse Music Group

Wax & DJ Hoppa Acai (Clean) Hip-Hop; Rap Ineffable

Prof Jewelry Duty (feat. T-Pain) [Clean] Hip-Hop; Rap; Dance Stophouse Music Group

corto.alto WHODIS (feat. Mick Jenkins) (CLEAN) Hip-Hop; Rap; Jazz; Electronic Ninja Tune

DDK I Think I'm in Luv (feat. majorky) (CLEAN) Hip-Hop; Rap; Soul; R&B Don't Play Productions / The Media Music

DDK Fall in Luv (feat. LITFRANK) (CLEAN) Hip-Hop; Rap; Soul; R&B Don't Play Productions / The Media Music

DJ Seinfeld The Right (feat. Confidence Man) House Ninja Tune

corto.alto DON'T LISTEN Jazz Ninja Tune

Don Paul and Rivers of Dreams Dr. King (Shines on Good for Everyone) Jazz Don Paul

Jodi Dipiazza The Rhapsody of Swing Jazz Jodigirl

Jon Spear The Algorithm Song Jazz Jonathan Spear

Nina Simone Take Care of Business Jazz Verve / UMG

Oscar Peterson Trio S'posin' Jazz Verve

District Five Place Your Bet Jazz; Alternative/Indie; Rock Stone Pixels Records

District Five Push (feat. Saul Williams) Jazz; Alternative/Indie; Rock Stone Pixels Records

District Five Somewhere in Between Jazz; Alternative/Indie; Rock Stone Pixels Records

John Carroll Kirby Suntory Jazz; Ambient Stones Throw

Sweet Megg Come On Up To The House Jazz; Country Sweet Meg

corto.alto VANDAL (feat. Moses Yoofee) Jazz; Electronic Ninja Tune

Nina Simone Take Care of Business (Solomun Mix) Jazz; Electronic; Dance Verve / UMG

Nina Simone Take Care of Business (Solomun Mix - Extended Version) Jazz; Electronic; Dance Verve / UMG

BLARF What's for Dinner? Jazz; Experimental; Classical Stones Throw

aja monet elsewhere (feat. Meshell Ndegeocello & Georgia Anne Muldrow) Jazz; Soul; R&B; Spoken Word; Hip-Hop drink sum wtr

aja monet hollyweird (CLEAN) Jazz; Soul; R&B; Spoken Word; Hip-Hop drink sum wtr

aja monet hollyweird (Instrumental) Jazz; Soul; R&B; Spoken Word; Hip-Hop drink sum wtr

The Animeros Mamba Mambo Latin Easy Eye Sound

Combo Chimbita Perdon Divino (feat. Nick Hakim) Latin; Rock; Psychedelic Wonderwheel Recordings

Lolo Zouaï 3 AM in San Francisco Pop; R&B; Alternative; Electronic Because Music; Keep it on the LoLo

Lolo Zouaï Coquelicot (feat. disiz) Pop; R&B; Alternative; Electronic Because Music; Keep it on the LoLo

Lolo Zouaï Holding On (CLEAN) Pop; R&B; Alternative; Electronic Because Music; Keep it on the LoLo

Lolo Zouaï Les Mots (feat. Dinos) Pop; R&B; Alternative; Electronic Because Music; Keep it on the LoLo

Beabadoobee All I Did Was Dream of You (feat. The Marías) Pop; Singer/Songwriter; Alternative/Indie Interscope Records; Dirty Hit

Bella Kay Steady Pop; Singer/Songwriter; Alternative/Indie Bella Kay

The Taxpayers [EXPLICIT] Power Trippin' Dipshits Punk Ernest Jenning

Anthony B Big City (feat. Fia) Reggae Ineffable

Protoje Goddess (feat. Shenseea) Reggae In.Digg.Nation Collective / Ineffable

Protoje Ting Loud (feat. Masicka) Reggae In.Digg.Nation Collective / Ineffable

Ras-I Home (with Khalia) Reggae Ras-I / Ineffable

Stick Figure Natural Mystic Reggae Ruffwood Records

The Elovaters Leave the Light On Reggae Ineffable Records

Tropidelic Home to You (With the Quasi Kings) Reggae Ineffable

Ziggy Marley Love Is My Religion (Acoustic) Reggae XIII Bis Records; Tuff Gong Worldwide

Ziggy Marley Racism Is A Killa (Radio Edit) Reggae Tuff Gong Worldwide

Govana X Shakespeare Mi Seh (CLEAN) Reggae; Dancehall Govana / Ineffable

JAYDS Night Come Alive (CLEAN) Reggae; Dancehall Ineffable

Maajo Ndékété Acid Dub Mix Reggae; Dub Wonderwheel Recordings

Piper Street Sound & Naram Under Siege (ft. General Pecos) Reggae; Dub Ineffable

Piper Street Sound & Naram Under Siege (ft. General Pecos) [Naram's Dub Version] Reggae; Dub Ineffable

Surfer Girl Lose Touch Reggae; Rock Ineffable Records

Surfer Girl Chestnut Hill (CLEAN) Reggae; Rock Ineffable Records

The Elovaters Jean Jacket Reggae; Rock Ineffable

Arctic Monkeys Opening Night Rock War Child

Bruce Hornsby Indigo Park Rock Thirty Tigers

Bruce Springsteen Streets of Minneapolis Rock Columbia

Buck Meek Can I Mend It? Rock 4AD

David Nyro Ghosted Rock David Nyro

Eagles Lyin’ Eyes Rock Asylum Records

Jake Cassman October Burning Rock Jake Cassman

Katzin Cowboy (Radio Edit) Rock Mexican Summer

Los Retros Joven Pobre Y Sabio Rock Stones Throw Records

Metric Victim of Luck Rock Thirty Tigers

Nathaniel Rateliff My Hometown Rock Stax

Nathaniel Rateliff Tommy’s Song Rock Stax

Paul McCartney Days We Left Behind Rock Capitol Records; MPL

Paul Mccartney Days We Left Behind Rock Capitol Records; MPL

Peter Frampton Buried Treasure (feat. Benmont Tench) Rock Universal

Ringo Starr It’s Been Too Long Rock Rewind Forward

Ringo Starr Choose Love Rock Rewind Forward

Ringo Starr Love Don’t Last Long Rock Apple Records

Robert Gordon Fire Rock Sony

Robert Gordon Sea Cruise Rock Sony

Sam Fender Rein Me In (feat. Olivia Dean) [CLEAN] Rock Polydor

Sean Griffin People Are Mad Rock Right Track

Son Little Whip the Wind Rock Anti‐

Tedeschi Trucks Band I Got You Rock Swamp Family Music

The Black Keys You Got to lose Rock Warner

The Claypool Lennon Delirium Wap Rock ATO Records

The Lemon Twigs 2 or 3 Rock Captured Tracks

The Lemon Twigs I Just Can’t Get Over Losing You Rock Captured Tracks

Tom Hamilton Kissing With Our Eyes Closed Rock Shootsa and Boots

Tōth Thoughts Are Like Clouds Rock Egghunt Records

Train The Weekend Rock Columbia / Sony

Weird Nightmare Might See You There Rock Sub Pop Records

Wreckless Strangers Dirty Soul Rock Wreckless Strangera

American Football Bad Moons Rock; Alternative Polyvinyl

American Football No Feeling Rock; Alternative Polyvinyl

Everlast Stones Rock; Alternative Thirty Tigers

Muse Be With You Rock; Alternative Warner

Swapmeet I Know! Rock; Alternative Winspear

The Revivalists Heart Stop Rock; Alternative Concord

Full Body 2 turn so slow Rock; Alternative; Experimental Full Body 2

Rosali [EXPLICIT] Other Side Rock; Alternative; Folk Merge

Francis Of Delirium Its a Beautiful Life Rock; Alternative; Indie Dalliance

Josh Da Costa Skygirl Rock; Alternative; Indie Stones Throw Records

Future Islands Sail Rock; Alternative; Indie; Pop Future Islands

Future Islands Find Love Rock; Alternative; Indie; Pop Future Islands

Suki Waterhouse Back in Love Rock; Alternative/Indie Island

Melissa Etheridge Chrome Plated Heart (Solo Acoustic) Rock; Americana; Country Island

The Black Keys You Got to Lose Rock; Blues Easy Eye Sound; Warner Records

Duane Betts Down to Houston Rock; Country; Americana; Blues Forrest Lane / Sun Label Group

RADO Family Tree Rock; Funk; Jam RADO

Abby Jeanne & the Shadowband Queen Bee Rock; Garage; Soul Food of Love

Death Cab for Cutie Riptides Rock; Indie Anti‐

Chinese American Bear All the People (所有人) Rock; Indie; Alternative Moshi Moshi Records

Chinese American Bear Forever Lover (永远的爱人) Rock; Indie; Alternative Moshi Moshi Records

Chinese American Bear Mama (妈妈) Rock; Indie; Alternative Moshi Moshi Records

Chinese American Bear No No Yeah Yeah (不不好啊好啊) Rock; Indie; Alternative Moshi Moshi Records

Chinese American Bear Turn Up the Radio (把收音机开大点) Rock; Indie; Alternative Moshi Moshi Records

The Beths Til My Heart Stops Rock; Indie; Alternative Anti

Hurray for the Riff Raff Rhododendron (Live at Old Town) Rock; Indie; Country; Alternative Nonesuch

Kurt Vile Chance to Bleed Rock; Indie; Folk Verve / UMG

Nathaniel Rateliff Tommy’s Song Rock; Indie; Folk Stax / Concord

Nathaniel Rateliff My Hometown Rock; Indie; Folk Stax / Concord

NEEDTOBREATHE Say It Now (Radio Edit) Rock; Indie; Folk Drive All Night / UMG

Par Avion Heroes Rock; Instrumental Viva Par Avion

Par Avion Nazaré Rock; Instrumental Viva Par Avion

Par Avion Plastic off the Surfboard Rock; Instrumental Viva Par Avion

Sam Fender Rein Me In Rock; Pop Polydor

Lambrini Girls Cult of Celebrity Rock; Punk; Alternative City Slang

Social Distortion Partners in Crime Rock; Punk; Alternative Epitaph

The Bug Club Watching the Omnibus (Radio Edit) Rock; Punk; Alternative Sub Pop

Little Stranger Love You When I'm Sad (feat. Andy Frasco & The U.N.) Rock; Reggae; Pop; Indie Ineffable

Tori Amos Stronger Together Rock; Singer/Songwriter; Experimental Fontana

Teddy Thompson So This Is Heartache Rock; Singer/Songwriter; Folk Royal Potato Family

The Jaws of Brooklyn Lie to Me Rock; Soul; Garage Weekend Furlough Records

Gitkin Alter Ego Rock; World Wonderwheel Recordings

Gitkin Rain Over Royal Rock; World Wonderwheel Recordings

Gitkin Night Tripper Rock; World; Instrumental Wonderwheel Recordings

Junior Sisk A Brand New Whipporwill Roots Turnberry

Allison Russell Rainbows Singer-songwriter Fantasy

Allison Russell Springtime Singer/Songwriter Fantasy

Grey Jacks With Who Singer/Songwriter Antidote Sounds

Aldous Harding Venus in the Zinnia (feat. H. Hawkline) Singer/Songwriter; Alternative/Indie; Folk 4AD

tofusmell Dreams I've Had Singer/Songwriter; Alternative/Indie; Folk; Indie Sub Pop

corook [EXPLICIT] Kleptomaniac Singer/Songwriter; Alternative/Indie; Rock; LBGTQ+ corook / Atlantic

Benny Sings Real Person (feat. Elijah Fox) Singer/Songwriter; Alternative/Indie; Soul; R&B Stones Throw

Amy Grant How Do We Get There From Here (feat. Ruby Amanfu) Singer/Songwriter; Country; Rock; Pop Amy Grant / Thirty Tigers; Amy Grant Productions

Allison Russell Angel Singer/Songwriter; Folk; Americana Fantasy

Allison Russell Mary Singer/Songwriter; Folk; Americana Fantasy

Allison Russell Rainbows Singer/Songwriter; Folk; Americana Fantasy

Bedouine Long Way To Fall (Radio Edit) Singer/Songwriter; Folk; Indie Bedouine / Thirty Tigers

Hrishikesh Hirway Rollercoaster Singer/Songwriter; Indie; Folk Hrishikesh Hirway / Keeled Scales

Hrishikesh Hirway Stray Dogs (feat. Iron & Wine) Singer/Songwriter; Indie; Folk Hrishikesh Hirway / Keeled Scales

Hrishikesh Hirway Things Change, Even Now Singer/Songwriter; Indie; Folk Hrishikesh Hirway / Keeled Scales

Emily Brimlow Blowing in the Wind Singer/Songwriter; Rock; Indie Emily Brimlow / Ineffable

Baby Rose & Leon Thomas Friends Again (feat. Leon Thomas) Soul Secretly Canadian

Kendra Morris Flat Tire (Dub mix) (Miramonti-Morris-Waller-Yearwood) Soul Colemine Records

Marco Benevento Turnadot (feat Marianne Mirage) Soul Big Crown

Michelle David & The True-Tones Running Soul Record Kicks

Michelle David & The True-Tones Running (Radio Edit) Soul Record Kicks

Michelle David & The True-Tones Speak To Me Soul Record Kicks

Michelle David & The True-Tones Speak To Me (Radio Edit) Soul Record Kicks

The California Honeydrops Lovin' Made Easy Soul Tubtone

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio Chicken Leg Soul; Jazz; Funk Colemine

Miles Caton Dont Hate Me Soul; Pop; R&B Columbia /Sony

Brian Jackson & Masters At Work The Bottle (feat. Omar).flac Soul; R&B BBE

Brian Jackson & Masters At Work The Bottle (feat. Omar) (Radio Edit).flac Soul; R&B BBE

Brian Jackson & Masters At Work Home Is Where The Hatred Is (feat. Lisa Fischer).flac Soul; R&B BBE

Brian Jackson & Masters At Work Home Is Where The Hatred Is (feat. Lisa Fischer) (Radio Edit).flac Soul; R&B BBE

Brian Jackson & Masters At Work It's Your World (feat. Raheem DeVaughn & J. Ivy).flac Soul; R&B BBE

Brian Jackson & Masters At Work It's Your World Soul; R&B BBE

Brian Jackson & Masters At Work It's Your World (feat. Raheem DeVaughn & J. Ivy) (Extended Version).flac Soul; R&B BBE

Brian Jackson & Masters At Work Lady Day & John Coltrane Soul; R&B BBE

Brian Jackson & Masters At Work Racetrack In France Soul; R&B BBE

Brian Jackson & Masters At Work The Revolution Will Not Be Televised (feat. Black Thought).flac Soul; R&B BBE

Brian Jackson & Masters At Work The Revolution Will Not Be Televised (feat. Black Thought) (Radio Edit).flac Soul; R&B BBE

Brian Jackson & Masters At Work Winter In America (feat. Rich Medina).flac Soul; R&B BBE

Brother Wallace Electric Love Soul; R&B ATO

Brother Wallace Gone With the Wind Soul; R&B ATO

Brother Wallace Who’s That? Soul; R&B ATO

Jalen Ngonda Doctrine of Love Soul; R&B Daptone Records

Jalen Ngonda Hang It on the Shelf Soul; R&B Daptone Records

Joey Quiñones Driftin Soul; R&B Colemine

The California Honeydrops 365 Flavors Soul; R&B Tubtone

The Valdons Love Me, Leave Me Soul; R&B Secret Stash Records

Thee Marloes Under the Silver Moon Soul; R&B Big Crown Records

Phoenix James Hold On Soul; R&B; Alternative/Indie +1 Records

Homer New Wellness Soul; R&B; Instrumental Big Crown Records

corto.alto APRIL (feat. anaiis) Soul; R&B; Jazz Ninja Tune

Jason Joshua A Real Good Woman Soul; R&B; Latin Mango Hill

Eric Hilton The Emerald Door World Montserrat House