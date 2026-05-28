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U.S. Forest Service celebrates National Trails Day with free access to national parks and greenlands

KANW New Mexico Public Radio | By Jenny Kinsey, KANW Correspondent Mountain West News Bureau
Published May 28, 2026 at 3:15 PM MDT
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American Hiking Society co-sponsors June 6th event

National Trails Day is Saturday, June 6, and advocates say it’s a chance for people to rediscover public lands — or find a favorite trail for the first time.

The annual event, founded more than 34 years ago by the American Hiking Society, has grown into what organizers call the “largest single trails event of the year.”

The U.S. Forest Service has been a partner since the beginning and is stepping up its involvement this year, said Tyler Ray, senior director of programs and advocacy at the American Hiking Society.

“We just hit over 1,000 events this year, including 284 events at Forest Service sites,” Ray said. ”

Events range from volunteer trail work to guided hikes and family-friendly outings on public lands throughout the country. And, according to Ray, there are more than 100 events planned in Mountain West states — including Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana.

Many events will be led by Forest Service rangers or trail partner organizations — groups that Ray noted do about 60% of the trail maintenance across Forest Service lands and over 165,000 miles of trails.

People can search the National Trails Day page for a map of activities near them, with details on time, location and type of event. The site also includes information about accessibility, including whether a trail is paved and what accommodations may be available for people with disabilities.

Ray hopes the day will inspire people to get outside, give back and see their public lands in a new way.
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Jenny Kinsey, KANW Correspondent Mountain West News Bureau
Jenny Kinsey is a reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau based at KANW in
See stories by Jenny Kinsey, KANW Correspondent Mountain West News Bureau