Mountain Grown Circle

Thank you for being part of a

powerful year for community radio.



2025 has been a year to remember. Public media is in a period of major transition, and KVNF is moving forward with optimism. The extraordinary support we received created a historic moment for the station, and we are deeply grateful.



Your generosity allows us to stay focused on the goals in our three-year strategic plan, including our work to replace lost federal funding with a mix of major gifts, foundation support, and increased member giving. You are helping us build a stronger, more resilient future for local news and community-powered programming.



Thank you for sustaining KVNF, uplifting local voices, and keeping independent radio thriving on the Western Slope. We’re grateful for your place in the Mountain Grown Circle and look forward to the year ahead, together.



—Ashley Krest, General Manager & The KVNF Board of Directors



