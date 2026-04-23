Auditions for the community melodrama!

Open Call for community cast members!!

This summer, we’re heading back to Cornville…

Cornville: The Next Harvest (or The Showdown at the Hoedown) is the long-awaited continuation of the melodrama we brought to life three summers ago, and we want you to be part of it.

Written by our very own Melissa Orion Riggs (and directed by her too!), this show is packed with big characters, bold humor, and classic melodrama fun.

No experience? No problem.

There are lots of parts available, and melodrama is all about going big, having fun, and jumping in.

Please email melissaorion@gmail.com a video or confirmation that you'll be coming on Tuesday to the audition.