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Cherry Days Melodrama: Cornville, The Next Harvest

Cherry Days Melodrama: Cornville, The Next Harvest

Paonia Players' original melodrama has all the traditional tropes you've come to expect. Bring the whole family to boo, hiss and cheer on local actors in this ridiculous story of a small frontier town's struggle to name itself and the shenanigans that ensue when a villain tries to intervene.

Paradise Theatre
$10-25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Paonia Players
(970) 361-1540
paoniaplayers@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Paonia Players
www.paoniaplayers.org
Paradise Theatre
215 Grand Ave
Paonia, Colorado 81428
970-527-6610
paradisetheaterinfo@gmail.com
http://paradiseofpaonia.com