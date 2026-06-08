Cherry Days Melodrama: Cornville, The Next Harvest
Cherry Days Melodrama: Cornville, The Next Harvest
Paonia Players' original melodrama has all the traditional tropes you've come to expect. Bring the whole family to boo, hiss and cheer on local actors in this ridiculous story of a small frontier town's struggle to name itself and the shenanigans that ensue when a villain tries to intervene.
Paradise Theatre
$10-25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Paonia Players
(970) 361-1540
paoniaplayers@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Paonia Players
Paradise Theatre
215 Grand AvePaonia, Colorado 81428
970-527-6610
paradisetheaterinfo@gmail.com