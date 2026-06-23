Exit 42 - Music in the Grapevines

Settle in for an evening of Exit 42 and their country rock on the lawn of Two Rivers Winery.

Gates open at 6 pm, music starts at 7 pm, so you can enjoy a picnic dinner. Wine is available from Two Rivers by the glass or bottle.

Tickets in advance are $20 online - artcenterguild.org and at the Art Center (7th & Orchard). At the gate, $25.

All proceeds benefit The Art Center of Western Colorado.