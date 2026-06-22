HARD PRESSED trio performs at Ridgway's Fete de la Musique
HARD PRESSED trio performs at Ridgway's Fete de la Musique
Hard Pressed band will be performing as a part of Ridgway's annual Fete de la Musique. Lots of live music throughout town and parks from 4-9pm. Hard Pressed will be under the Dexter tent on Clinton St. 5:45-6:45. This is a free event.
The Sherbino Theater Downtown Ridgway
05:45 PM - 06:45 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Sherbino Theater Downtown Ridgway
Artist Group Info
Hard Pressed
adlecos@gmail.com
The Sherbino Theater Downtown Ridgway
604 Clinton StreetRidgway, Colorado 81432
970-318-0308
info@sherbino.org