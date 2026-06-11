The Courtyard at 610 Presents: Coral Skye

June 23 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm

Gates: 7 (behind the 610 Gallery and Sherbino) || Show: 7:30 || $10 – Advance / $15 – Day of Show || General Admission Seating || Limited Bar

The Courtyard at 610 is a unique little venue behind our gallery space, the 610 Arts Collective, on Clinton St. The entrance is through the alleyway between N Cora St. and N Laura St behind the gallery and The Sherbino Theater.

There’s something special about hearing a musician in the setting they were meant for — not over the noise of a crowded bar or restaurant, but up close, under the blue Ridgway sky, where every lyric and guitar line has room to breathe.

Join us for an intimate evening with Coral Skye, a Montrose-based singer-songwriter whose soulful acoustic-pop style and warm stage presence have made her a favorite across the Western Slope. With more than a decade of performance experience, Coral has shared her music everywhere from festivals and concert stages to schools and nursing homes, bringing authenticity, heart, and connection to every audience she meets.

Inspired by family, community, and the transformative power of music, Coral blends rich vocals with heartfelt songwriting in a style she calls “acousti-soul.” Over the years, she has opened for nationally known acts including Survivor at the Olathe Corn Festival and Big Head Todd and the Monsters at The Bridges concert series in Montrose.

This special Courtyard at 610 performance offers a rare opportunity to slow down, settle in, and truly experience Coral’s music in an intimate listening-room atmosphere. Expect an evening of soulful songs, storytelling, and beautiful summer vibes under the Ridgway sky.

Parent info for Children and Teens: While children and teens are permitted to attend Sherbino programs, we leave it to parental discretion to decide if a show is appropriate. All attendees, regardless of age, require a ticket at full-price unless otherwise stated on the event web page.