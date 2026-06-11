The Courtyard at 610 Presents: Covenhoven

July 7 @ 7:30 pm

Doors: 7 || Show: 7:30 || $20 advance / $24 day of || General Admission Seating || Limited Bar onsite || enter via the alleyway behind the Sherbino and the 610 Arts Collective Gallery

Covenhoven is the internationally recognized indie-folk project of Colorado singer-songwriter Joel Van Horne, whose layered acoustic arrangements, rich harmonies, reedy baritone, and soaring falsetto have captivated audiences and critics alike since 2013.

Through five full-length albums and two EPs, Covenhoven has crafted a signature sound that blends intimate folk songwriting with sweeping orchestral textures and atmospheric Americana. His songs balance hard-won wisdom with the beauty and hope found in the natural world — drawing inspiration from the landscapes of Colorado, Big Sur, and the American West.

Covenhoven’s newest release, The Color of the Dark (2025), has already received widespread acclaim. Westword Magazine called the album “a masterpiece album of lyrical excellence” and named it Best Folk Album in their recent Best of Denver issue. The album features collaborations with acclaimed musicians and producers connected to artists including Bon Iver, Gregory Alan Isakov, Sufjan Stevens, and A Boy and His Kite. Joel also recently released Field Notes, a companion collection of stripped-down versions of the songs recorded outdoors with a single microphone while traveling across the western United States and Canada.

A nationally touring artist, Covenhoven has shared stages with Gregory Alan Isakov, José González, Lord Huron, Blind Pilot, Elephant Revival, John Craigie, Sierra Hull, Rayland Baxter, and many more. His music has also reached millions through placements in television series including 13 Reasons Why, Nashville, Teen Wolf, Home Before Dark, and others.

This special performance takes place at The Courtyard at 610 — Ridgway’s intimate outdoor summer listening venue tucked behind the 610 Arts Collective and Sherbino Theatre. Known for its magical atmosphere and intentional focus on the music itself, Courtyard shows create a rare connection between artist and audience beneath the summer sky.

Come settle into the courtyard for an unforgettable evening of music, storytelling, and connection in one of Ridgway’s most unique live music settings.