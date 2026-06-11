The Courtyard at 610 Presents: Heather & Douglas

July 19 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm

Gates: 7:00 || Show: 7:30pm || $15 Advance / $20 at gates

Enter via the alleyway behind the Sherbino and 610 Arts Collective || Outdoor Venue || Setting: seated || Limited Bar Available

Join us for an unforgettable evening of music under the stars in one of Ridgway’s most charming hidden venues—The Courtyard at 610, tucked behind the 610 Arts Collective and Sherbino Theater. Enter through the alleyway behind the Sherbino and 610 Gallery for a magical summer night.

Beloved regional duo Heather & Douglas return to The Courtyard for a relaxed, intimate concert filled with heartfelt ballads, spontaneous fun, and harmonies that hit just right. With voices, guitars, and upright bass in hand, they serve the song above all else—inviting the audience into stories both tender and playful. Their genre-defying sound weaves together folk, roots, Americana, and soul in a way that only they can.

Fresh off a vibrant summer of performances, Heather & Douglas are ready to make this night special—romantic, reflective, and joyful. These shows are a true treat for music lovers and a perfect way to spend a summer evening in Ridgway.

Come early, grab a drink, and settle in. These Courtyard nights are something special—don’t miss it!