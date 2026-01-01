Submit An Event

Listings with incomplete information are less likely to be posted.
All submissions will be reviewed and approved by an editor at your local public radio station before appearing on the site. The station reserves the right to edit any submissions. The station does not check the details of the event, and does not take responsibility for inaccurate information.
Please contact the station if you notice inaccurate information in event listings.
When submitting events:
Thank you for posting to the KVNF Calendar!