Elton John postpones Texas concerts after testing positive for COVID-19

British singer and pianist Elton John says he is rescheduling his two farewell concert dates in Dallas after testing positive for COVID-19. The award-winning musician started back on his farewell tour entitled "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" last week.

"It's always a massive disappointment to move shows and I'm so sorry to anyone who's been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe," he announced on Instagram.

John added that he's fully vaccinated and boosted, experiencing only mild symptoms and expects to be able to perform at his scheduled show this weekend in Arkansas.

"As always, thank you for all your love and support and I can't wait to see you all soon," John wrote.

The 74-year-old singer was due to perform at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Tuesday and Wednesday and said those who purchased tickets for the two performances should hold on to them, as "they will be honored at the rescheduled dates to be announced soon."

In early 2018, John announced his intention to retire from touring, as he wants to spend more time with his family.

"And as much as I love playing, I want to be with my boys now. This is the new part of my life," the singer said in a 2019 interview with NPR.

News of John's rescheduled performances comes a week after British singer Adele announced the postponement of her Las Vegas residency due to COVID-related issues — just one day before it was slated to begin. Her residency, titled "Weekends With Adele," was scheduled to begin Jan. 21 at the Colosseum of Las Vegas' Caesars Palace Hotel.

The residency was expected to run through the middle of April, featuring her most recent album, "30," which was released last November.

