Giving Tree Locations
Are you able to give to a family in need this Christmas? There will be Giving Trees placed throughout Delta County for both the Paonia Care & Rehab Center residents, and for Families Plus children. Individuals can choose a tag from a Christmas tree at one of the locations, acquire the gift on the tag, and bring back the unwrapped gift.
Families Plus Giving Tree Locations (Gifts must be purchased before December 8th, 2023)
- Safeway | 1550 CO-92, Delta
- Kwiki Tire | 1680 S Main St #2403, Delta
- Alpine Bank | 1660 CO-92, Delta
- Delta United Methodist Church | 477 Meeker St, Delta
- KVNF | 233 Grande Ave, Paonia
- Indigo Autumn | 230 Grand Ave, Paonia
- City Market | 215 6th St, Hotchkiss
- Crawford Methodist Church |297 Dogwood Ave, Crawford
Paonia Care and Rehab Center Giving Tree Locations (Gifts must be purchased before December 20th, 2023)
- First National Bank of Colorado | 128 Grand Ave, Paonia
- United Business Bank |102 E Bridge St, Hotchkiss
- Bank of Colorado | 394 E Bridge St, Hotchkiss
- Paonia K-8 | 846 Grand Ave, Paonia
- North Fork High School | 438 Miners Way, Hotchkiss