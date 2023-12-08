Are you able to give to a family in need this Christmas? There will be Giving Trees placed throughout Delta County for both the Paonia Care & Rehab Center residents, and for Families Plus children. Individuals can choose a tag from a Christmas tree at one of the locations, acquire the gift on the tag, and bring back the unwrapped gift.

Families Plus Giving Tree Locations (Gifts must be purchased before December 8th, 2023)



Safeway | 1550 CO-92, Delta

| 1550 CO-92, Delta Kwiki Tire | 1680 S Main St #2403, Delta

| 1680 S Main St #2403, Delta Alpine Bank | 1660 CO-92, Delta

| 1660 CO-92, Delta Delta United Methodist Church | 477 Meeker St, Delta

| 477 Meeker St, Delta KVNF | 233 Grande Ave, Paonia

| 233 Grande Ave, Paonia Indigo Autumn | 230 Grand Ave, Paonia

| 230 Grand Ave, Paonia City Market | 215 6th St, Hotchkiss

| 215 6th St, Hotchkiss Crawford Methodist Church |297 Dogwood Ave, Crawford

Paonia Care and Rehab Center Giving Tree Locations (Gifts must be purchased before December 20th, 2023)

