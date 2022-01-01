KVNF DJ APPRECIATION CARD
The following is a list of all the perks YOU, as a KVNF DJ receive for the year 2022.
Sweetgrass Paonia - 10% off Cafe Only. Unlimited.
Sweetgrass Paonia is a coffee shop serving breakfast and lunch with local ingredients.
120 Grand Ave. Paonia, CO 81428
970-527-1050
Check them out on Facebook.
Refinery - 10% off purchase. One time use only.
Refinery is an boutique in downtown Paonia, CO that features Elisabethan --clothing & accessories made entirely from reclaimed fabrics made in Paonia-- and fresh & fab resale clothing.
224 Grand Ave. Paonia, CO 81428
970-216-1639
Check them out on instagram.
Paradise Theatre - Free SMALL popcorn with movie ticket purchase. Unlimited.
Paradise Theatre of Paonia, Colorado offers diverse, quality art and entertainment in the form of film, live performances, music and special community.
215 Grand Ave, Paonia, CO 81428
970-527-6610
Check out their website for movie and event Calendar.
The Cirque Boutique - 5% Apparel Only. Unlimited
A lifestyle boutique for the conscious consumer. Explore a wide selection of handmade artist produced jewelry, apparel, gifts and home decor.
232 Grand Ave. Paonia CO 81428
970-527-2221
Check out their website.
Paonia Purple Dispensary - 10% Storewide. Unlimited
Recreational Marijuana Dispensary ... Offering only the highest quality marijuana buds Colorado has to offer.
204 2nd St, Paonia, CO 81428
970-527-1039
Check out their website.
Farm Runners Station - 10% Deli Items ONLY. Unlimited
Combining the functions of a farmers market, deli/café, and natural foods store, The Station is the valley’s one-stop-shop for fresh and local food.
235 CO-133, Hotchkiss, CO 81419
970-872-9633
Check out their website.
Pat's Bar & Grill - 10%. Unlimited.
Small town family restaurant with a cozy full service bar in back. Home of the $3.00 Margarita!
140 W Bridge St, Hotchkiss, CO 81419
970-872-4215
Check out their menu here.
Straw Hat Farm Market - $10 Gift Card. Redeemable one time only.
Family owned and operated kitchen store selling quality gadgets and tools for all your household needs.
514 S 1st St.
Montrose, CO 81403
(970) 417-4744
Check out their website.
Storm King Distilling Company - Buy 1 Get 1 FREE Cocktails. Unlimited.
Storm King Distilling Co. is the result of a family passion for finely crafted spirits and our dream to share this love with others.
41 W Main St, Montrose, CO 81401
970-765-5606
Check out their website.
Mosaic - 10% off the DIY Bars and Lucky Tree Studio items.
The DIY Bars includes the Jewelry Bar, Plant Bar and Hat Bar.
Mosaic is the home to a unique mix of contemporary art, handcrafted goods, hand picked vintage and a community DIY craft studio in the heart of downtown.
21 N Cascade Ave, Montrose, CO 81401
970-787-2441
Check out their website.
Sweetgrass Paonia - 10% off Cafe Only. Unlimited.
Sweetgrass Paonia is a coffee shop serving breakfast and lunch with local ingredients.
120 Grand Ave. Paonia, CO 81428
970-527-1050
Check them out on Facebook.
Refinery - 10% off purchase. One time use only.
Refinery is an boutique in downtown Paonia, CO that features Elisabethan --clothing & accessories made entirely from reclaimed fabrics made in Paonia-- and fresh & fab resale clothing.
224 Grand Ave. Paonia, CO 81428
970-216-1639
Check them out on instagram.
Paradise Theatre - Free SMALL popcorn with movie ticket purchase. Unlimited.
Paradise Theatre of Paonia, Colorado offers diverse, quality art and entertainment in the form of film, live performances, music and special community.
215 Grand Ave, Paonia, CO 81428
970-527-6610
Check out their website for movie and event Calendar.
The Cirque Boutique - 5% Apparel Only. Unlimited
A lifestyle boutique for the conscious consumer. Explore a wide selection of handmade artist produced jewelry, apparel, gifts and home decor.
232 Grand Ave. Paonia CO 81428
970-527-2221
Check out their website.
Paonia Purple Dispensary - 10% Storewide. Unlimited
Recreational Marijuana Dispensary ... Offering only the highest quality marijuana buds Colorado has to offer.
204 2nd St, Paonia, CO 81428
970-527-1039
Check out their website.
Farm Runners Station - 10% Deli Items ONLY. Unlimited
Combining the functions of a farmers market, deli/café, and natural foods store, The Station is the valley’s one-stop-shop for fresh and local food.
235 CO-133, Hotchkiss, CO 81419
970-872-9633
Check out their website.
Pat's Bar & Grill - 10%. Unlimited.
Small town family restaurant with a cozy full service bar in back. Home of the $3.00 Margarita!
140 W Bridge St, Hotchkiss, CO 81419
970-872-4215
Check out their menu here.
Straw Hat Farm Market - $10 Gift Card. Redeemable one time only.
Family owned and operated kitchen store selling quality gadgets and tools for all your household needs.
514 S 1st St.
Montrose, CO 81403
(970) 417-4744
Check out their website.
Storm King Distilling Company - Buy 1 Get 1 FREE Cocktails. Unlimited.
Storm King Distilling Co. is the result of a family passion for finely crafted spirits and our dream to share this love with others.
41 W Main St, Montrose, CO 81401
970-765-5606
Check out their website.
Mosaic - 10% off the DIY Bars and Lucky Tree Studio items.
The DIY Bars includes the Jewelry Bar, Plant Bar and Hat Bar.
Mosaic is the home to a unique mix of contemporary art, handcrafted goods, hand picked vintage and a community DIY craft studio in the heart of downtown.
21 N Cascade Ave, Montrose, CO 81401
970-787-2441
Check out their website.