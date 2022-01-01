KVNF DJ APPRECIATION CARD

The following is a list of all the perks, as a KVNF DJ receive for the year 2022.Sweetgrass Paonia is a coffee shop serving breakfast and lunch with local ingredients.Refinery is an boutique in downtown Paonia, CO that features Elisabethan --clothing & accessories made entirely from reclaimed fabrics made in Paonia-- and fresh & fab resale clothing.Paradise Theatre of Paonia, Colorado offers diverse, quality art and entertainment in the form of film, live performances, music and special community.A lifestyle boutique for the conscious consumer. Explore a wide selection of handmade artist produced jewelry, apparel, gifts and home decor.Recreational Marijuana Dispensary ... Offering only the highest quality marijuana buds Colorado has to offer.Combining the functions of a farmers market, deli/café, and natural foods store, The Station is the valley’s one-stop-shop for fresh and local food.Small town family restaurant with a cozy full service bar in back. Home of the $3.00 Margarita!Family owned and operated kitchen store selling quality gadgets and tools for all your household needs.Storm King Distilling Co. is the result of a family passion for finely crafted spirits and our dream to share this love with others.Mosaic is the home to a unique mix of contemporary art, handcrafted goods, hand picked vintage and a community DIY craft studio in the heart of downtown.