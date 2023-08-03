© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
New Universal Preschool Program is a start, but doesn't solve childcare desert

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Cassie Knust
Published August 3, 2023 at 3:12 PM MDT
Gavin Dahl
Montrose, Colorado

Colorado’s new Universal Preschool program begins in the coming weeks. The state will pay up to 15 hours a week for preschool for children in the year before they are eligible to start kindergarten. There have been concerns about whether enough preschool places are available in the state.

In Montrose County, childcare has been described as a desert. Matt Jenkins with the Montrose County School District, says that while the new state program will make preschool more accessible for many families, it doesn’t solve the childcare crisis.

Penny Harris, Director for MCSD’s Early Childhood Centers, says there are also other programs that support families in paying for preschool. Additionally, Harris notes that not all preschool and childcare providers are participating in the program.

Some three year olds are also eligible and could receive up to 10 hours a week of preschool if they qualify.

Jenkins says they will help all families with children three to four find a preschool place and navigate the different programs that are available to help pay for it.

Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.

