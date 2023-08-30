Former Colorado legislator Kathleen Curry eyes House District 58

Kathleen Curry, a former Colorado legislator, recently announced her decision to run for Colorado's House District 58, a seat currently held by term-limited Marc Catlin, a republican from Montrose, Colorado.

Curry told KVNF that her background in water and agriculture, as well as her past legislative experience, drives her decision to run again.

In 2009, the three-term state representative and speaker pro tempore surprised constituents after announcing she was leaving the Democratic Party to become unaffiliated. This summer, Curry switched her party status back to blue and has her eye on issues like water management and quality and affordable housing.

KVNF's Cassie Knust recently spoke with Curry to learn more about her campaign.