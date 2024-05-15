U.S. 50 Closure has one Lake City couple rethinking their birth plan

The closure of U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison has one young Lake City couple rethinking their birth plan. Daniella Robinson and Miguel Garcia are expecting their first child in August but because the highway is shut down they can't easily access Montrose for doctor appointments, family visits, groceries, or birth at the hospital.

“We were planning on delivering in Montrose and then with the road closure, the bridge going to Montrose, that kind of creates a lot of unknowns for us versus before when we could go to Montrose easily,” Garcia said.

Being pregnant can be stressful all on its own. Missing doctor appointments or being unable to keep your medical provider can also be frustrating.

“I primarily wanted to visit a women's center and the nearest one was in Montrose, very highly rated, and I love them so far. They've been a big help by giving me many options. I don't know if they would provide the same thing in Gunnison,” Robinson said.

The road closure affects not only the couple’s plans but whole family. Garcia described his family as tight-knit and used to family gatherings.

“My entire family lives in Montrose. I don’t know if anyone could even be there to see the baby,” Garcia said if they were to have the baby in Gunnison.

The couple also works full-time during the week. Garcia, a local contractor goes unpaid if he misses of work. He said they can't afford that and catching the limited windows for travel to Montrose via the Lake City Cutoff is challenging.

“Nothing is open on weekends in the medical world, at least down here. So, the only time we would have is during work hours so we would miss an entire day’s work. It hits me pretty hard every time I miss a day of work and I have a baby on the way. So there's that worry too. Sometimes I wonder: how am I going to make this work? It puts a lot of stress on me. That road closure just kind of messes things up,” explained Garcia.