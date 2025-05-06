Montrose County School District's Outer Range School - thriving after its first three years

What if school took place outside? Not just the class going outside on a beautiful spring day, but what if class was outside every day. That’s the idea behind Outer Range, a public school in Montrose County where kids spend 90% of their day outside — rain, shine, or snow. In this feature, KVNF’s Brody Wilson visits with Keely Vaughn, co-founder and principal of Outer Range, to explore how the school blends academic standards with outdoor exploration, hands-on projects, and strong community relationships.

Outer Range began just three years ago, sparked by a community survey during the pandemic that called for more alternative and outdoor learning options. The district offered up a small plot of land, and Vaughn and her team got to work — transforming it into a space where kids now learn math through geocaching, practice literacy through place-based storytelling, and build confidence through overnight expeditions into nature.

The school started with preschool and kindergarten. Today, it serves students through fourth grade, with a middle school cohort already in place and 9th and 10th grades launching this fall. Vaughn says the school’s structure is built on deep relationships — mixed-age cohorts and shared teaching responsibilities ensure that every adult knows every student, and every student knows every adult.

And the adventures are real: this week second graders head out for their first overnight camping trips while eighth graders recently ventured into the Colorado backcountry leading their own backpacking trip. The school’s mission is rooted in joyful, shared experiences — created to awaken and inspire.

Outer Range is currently enrolling students for middle and high school for the 2024–25 academic year.

Learn more at outerrange.org.