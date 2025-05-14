Honoring Tradition and a Beloved Friend at the 2025 Hotchkiss Stock Dog Trials

In a wide open pasture on the southwest edge of downtown Hotchkiss, Colorado, the spring sun shone down on one of the North Fork Valley’s most beloved traditions: the Hotchkiss Sheep Camp Stock Dog Trials. Held over three days, May 9–11, this year’s event drew handlers from across the region and beyond—but it also carried a deeper emotional resonance.

This was the first trial without organizer Jolie Clark, who passed away just two months prior. In her honor, a group of women, including Crawford resident Annette Crowell, stepped up to keep the event going.

“Jolie organized this for the last three years,” said Crowell. “After she passed, we decided we needed to keep it going—for her.”

The event drew more than 60 handlers, competing in a variety of sheepdog trial classes. Dogs guided sheep through a precise and challenging course, following commands given only through specialized whistles. Each maneuver—from the outrun to the final pen—was judged for precision, control, and the dog’s connection to the handler and the sheep.

One of the weekend’s most touching moments came when local rancher Steve Allen stepped onto the course with Oren, Jolie’s Border Collie.

“She didn’t want a funeral,” Allen explained. “So I told her I’d run Oren for her instead.”

Allen, who has a ranch near Crawford bordering the Gunnison Gorge, says the dog has an uncanny feel for sheep and works with quiet confidence.

The trials weren’t just about honoring a friend—they were also a celebration of the skills, history, and rural heritage that define this region.

Handlers described the trial course in detail: a 300-yard outrun, followed by a precise lift and fetch, and then navigating drive panels and a cross-drive, a shedding ring, and finally a small gated pen. It's a dance of instinct and training, forged through countless hours in the field.

As the community looks to the future, it remains uncertain whether the event will return next year. But organizers say the spirit of collaboration and connection Jolie fostered continues.

“We’d love to see it continue,” said Crowell. “And we’d welcome anyone who wants to help.”

For updates and ways to get involved, search for “Hotchkiss Sheep Camp Stock Dog Trials” on Facebook.

