The Heart of Montrose Beats Again: A Courthouse Restored for the Next Century

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Brody Wilson
Published November 11, 2025 at 3:12 PM MST
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
1 of 18  — Photos-1-001 (6)/PXL_20251110_163451948.jpg
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
Brody Wilson
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
2 of 18  — Photos-1-001 (6)/PXL_20251110_165830896.jpg
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
Brody Wilson
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
3 of 18  — Photos-1-001 (6)/PXL_20251110_165911106.jpg
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
Brody Wilson
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
4 of 18  — Photos-1-001 (6)/PXL_20251110_163523530.jpg
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
Brody Wilson
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
5 of 18  — Photos-1-001 (6)/PXL_20251110_165158106.jpg
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
Brody Wilson
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
6 of 18  — Photos-1-001 (6)/PXL_20251110_163722368.jpg
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
Brody Wilson
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
7 of 18  — Photos-1-001 (6)/PXL_20251110_163638112.jpg
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
Brody Wilson
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
8 of 18  — Photos-1-001 (6)/PXL_20251110_164821158.jpg
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
Brody Wilson
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
9 of 18  — Photos-1-001 (6)/PXL_20251110_163501869.MP.jpg
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
Brody Wilson
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
10 of 18  — Photos-1-001 (6)/PXL_20251110_163819564.MP.jpg
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
Brody Wilson
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
11 of 18  — Photos-1-001 (6)/PXL_20251110_163823953.jpg
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
Brody Wilson
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
12 of 18  — Photos-1-001 (6)/PXL_20251110_170342830.jpg
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
Brody Wilson
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
13 of 18  — Photos-1-001 (6)/PXL_20251110_170705337.jpg
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
Brody Wilson
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
14 of 18  — Photos-1-001 (6)/PXL_20251110_170500091.MP.jpg
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
Brody Wilson
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
15 of 18  — Photos-1-001 (6)/PXL_20251110_170519610.jpg
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
Brody Wilson
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
16 of 18  — Photos-1-001 (6)/PXL_20251110_170516694.jpg
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
Brody Wilson
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
17 of 18  — Photos-1-001 (6)/PXL_20251110_181224082.MP.jpg
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
Brody Wilson
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
18 of 18  — Photos-1-001 (6)/PXL_20251110_181227845.jpg
Montrose County Courthouse Rennovation
Brody Wilson

The century-old Montrose County Courthouse has reopened after a two-year renovation that preserved its historic charm and modernized its infrastructure.

The sandstone Montrose County Courthouse on South First Street—built in 1923—has reopened following nearly two years of renovation. County leaders, employees, builders, and residents gathered Monday to celebrate the building’s return to public use.

Former commissioner Roger Rash called the reopening deeply personal, dedicating the project to his late wife, Linda Kelly, who once worked in the courthouse. “My goal was to make sure nobody ever got hurt in this building again,” he said.

Former commissioner Keith Caddy described the courthouse as “the centerpiece of Montrose County,” while current commissioner Sue Hansen credited teamwork that carried the project through COVID delays and design changes.

The $15 million restoration was funded without debt and included a new elevator, rebuilt staircases with snow-melt systems, modern heating and cooling, and 130 new windows. Project superintendent Zane Brown of Stryker & Company said the original building was sound but “tired.” Crews stabilized beams, reinstalled salvaged marble, and laid two miles of copper line for a new variable-refrigerant-flow HVAC system.

Brown noted the original builders completed the courthouse in just 14 months a century ago. “It took us 22 months just to spiff it up,” he said, adding that the renovation should keep the building functional for another hundred years.
KVNF Stories
Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
See stories by Brody Wilson