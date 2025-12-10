Kirsten Copeland is sworn in as Montrose County Commissioner, Hansen Unanimously Chosen as Board Chair

Montrose County’s newest commissioner, Kirstin Copeland, was formally sworn into office last Thursday, December 4th, during a packed morning meeting held inside the newly renovated county courthouse. It was the first official Board of County Commissioners meeting in the restored space — and Copeland’s first day on the dais.

District Judge Korey Jackson administered the oath. After the swearing-in, Copeland thanked the community for its presence and support, saying she was “honored to serve the entire county” and eager to get to work.

The room was standing-room only, with many residents attending specifically to witness the transition following last month’s recall of former Commissioner Scott Mijares.

A New Chair for the Board

Thursday’s meeting also included a leadership change. Commissioner Sean Pond, acting as vice chair after the recall, opened the floor for nominations to fill the vacant chair position. In a moment of grace toward her colleague, Copeland moved that Pond serve as chair for the remainder of the term.

Pond declined. Instead, he nominated Commissioner Sue Hansen — the board’s most senior member — to take the role.

Copeland immediately seconded, and the vote was unanimous. Hansen is now chair of the Montrose Board of County Commissioners.

A Crowded Agenda and New Momentum

After approving both the regular and Planning & Development consent agendas, the board moved quickly into general business. Much of the substantive policy work — including votes on the Public Safety Sales Tax (PSST), updates to long-delayed rules for power-generation facilities, and a new search for a permanent county manager — unfolded later in the meeting. Those stories will be covered separately on KVNF News.

But Thursday’s opening moments carried their own significance. It marked the beginning of a new chapter for the commission: a new setting, new leadership, and a newly elected commissioner stepping into a role shaped by months of public debate and a historic recall.

For Copeland, it was a day centered on service. “Hold me accountable,” she told the audience after taking her seat. “And thank you for caring so much about your community and your county.”

KVNF will continue reporting on policy decisions made during the December 4th meeting in upcoming newscasts.