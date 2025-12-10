© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Technical College

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Brody Wilson
Published December 10, 2025 at 8:57 PM MST
Technical College of the Rockies
/

www.tcr.edu

The Technical College of the Rockies is training workers for in-demand jobs across the Western Slope, offering short-term credentials, hands-on learning, and a pathway to staying local.

The Technical College of the Rockies is quietly reshaping how people on the Western Slope prepare for work — and how they stay rooted in their communities.

In a conversation on Local Motion, Executive Director Randal Palmer explains that the college doesn’t offer traditional degrees. Instead, it focuses on short-term, industry-recognized credentials designed around what local employers actually need. Programs range from allied health fields like CNA training, medical assisting, surgical technology, and diagnostic medical sonography, to automotive, cosmetology, welding, law academy training, and cyber technology.

Many of these programs can be completed in six months to two years. Palmer says students graduate debt-free and ready to step directly into jobs that are already in demand across the region.

Enrollment at the college has grown rapidly, pushing the school to expand its schedule to mornings, evenings, and weekends. Palmer emphasizes that students come from across the Western Slope — and even out of state — drawn by programs that lead to stable, well-paying work.

The college serves high school juniors and seniors, adults changing careers, and people looking to skill up quickly. Palmer also addresses concerns about artificial intelligence, arguing that hands-on, service-based jobs are unlikely to be replaced — and that technology can strengthen training rather than threaten it.

For Palmer, the mission is simple: help skilled people stay, work, and build a future right here.
KVNF Stories
Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
See stories by Brody Wilson