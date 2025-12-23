Finding Joy on Noel Night in Ridgway

Each year in early December, the town of Ridgway gathers for Noel Night — an evening that marks the start of the holiday season and brings the whole community into the streets, churches, and gathering spaces that define the town.

The night begins with music. Inside a local church, the children’s choir fills the room with familiar Christmas songs, joined this year by an adult community choir. The evening is organized by choir director Katie Kristoffersen, known to her students simply as “Ms. K.” For her, Noel Night is about more than performance.

Kristofferson says she’s always “hunting for joy,” and believes there’s something powerful about bringing kids and adults together to make music. The result is not polished for perfection, but meaningful, challenging, and deeply shared.

After the concert, the celebration spills out across town with a parade featuring Santa Clause. Local families gather for craft night at Voyager Youth Program, where tables are crowded with art supplies and kids work alongside parents and caregivers. Voyager’s staff describe the night as a chance to create a safe, welcoming space where families can slow down and connect.

On the east end of Ridgway, another tradition draws a steady line of visitors. Volunteer railroad enthusiasts offer rides on the restored Galloping Goose — a historic railcar first built in Ridgway in 1931, when old Buick sedans were converted to run on tracks. Tonight, the Goose loops along a short stretch of rail, piloted by volunteers who proudly describe themselves as “big kids playing with trains.”

Together, the music, the crafts, and the horn of the Galloping Goose capture the spirit of Noel Night — a community celebration rooted in history, creativity, and the simple act of showing up for one another.

