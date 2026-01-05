Negotiations Shift in Telluride Ski Patrol Strike as Company Brings CFO to the Table

After days of picketing and a closed ski mountain, negotiations between Telluride Ski Resort and its ski patrol union entered a new phase this week — marked by a notable change on the company’s side of the bargaining table.

Ski patrollers walked off the job on December 27 after months of stalled contract negotiations. The strike shut down Telluride Ski Resort during one of the busiest weeks of the winter season, rippling through the local and regional economy.

Union leaders say a key development occurred during the first weekend of January, Telluride Ski & Golf removed its longtime lead negotiator and brought in the company’s chief financial officer to take part in talks. Graham Hoffman, president of the Telluride Professional Ski Patrol Association, says that shift immediately changed the tone of negotiations.

Hoffman says discussions became more direct and focused on core issues, including wages and long-term retention of experienced patrollers. But optimism was short-lived. According to the union, the company released details of a proposed offer publicly before the patrol had finished reviewing it, further eroding trust between the two sides.

Longtime patroller Tony Duranni says that move forced the union to respond to public messaging before negotiations could meaningfully continue. He says the patrol believes the company’s public framing overstated progress and created confusion in the community, and more pressure on the union.

Union leaders argue the decision to bring in the CFO reflects mounting pressure on the company, as refunds, cancellations, and a closed mountain take a financial toll. Hoffman says those impacts extend beyond the resort itself, affecting workers, businesses, and communities across the region that rely on Telluride’s winter economy.

Despite the tensions, Hoffman says the shift in negotiations signals that the strike is having an effect — though he cautions against assuming a quick resolution. The union remains on strike, and the resort open with limited terrain and replacement patroller staff on Monday January 5th.

For now, negotiations continue under closer scrutiny, with union leaders urging the public to remain supportive and respectful as the standoff plays out. While no agreement has been reached, both sides appear to be operating under a new dynamic — one that could shape the next chapter of the dispute.

